Police: Woman killed in apparent hit-and-run in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) — Police are investigating after a woman was killed in what appears to be a hit-and-run collision Friday in Vallejo, according to Vallejo Police Department.

Around 8:48 p.m. officers responded to a call of a person laying in the southbound lanes of Sonoma Blvd., just north of Lewis Brown Rd., police said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman, who had either been walking or riding a bike, who looked like she was hit by a car.

The 27-year-old died of her injuries at the scene. Her identity is not being released until her family is notified.

Police say she was either walking or biking eastbound across Sonoma Boulevard just south of the Highway 37 over-crossing when she was struck by a southbound car.

“Evidence appears to indicate a silver Honda was involved. Possibly a larger SUV or van,” police said.

“Suspected methamphetamine was found at the scene along with other pieces of evidence,” police said.

The collision is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Waylon Boyce of the Vallejo Police Department Traffic Division – (707) 648-4013.

This is the third fatal collision in Vallejo this year.

