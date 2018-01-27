VIDEO: Women’s bodies found in freezer, pond in small Northern California town

ARBUCKLE, Calif. (AP) — Sheriff’s detectives in Northern California say a man has been arrested after two women’s bodies were found on his father’s property — one in a freezer and another in a pond.

The Colusa County Sheriff’s Office says Martin Ehrke was arrested Thursday.

Detectives had been called to the property in Arbuckle 48 miles (77 kilometers) northwest of Sacramento with a report of a woman’s body found. Detectives discovered her in a large freezer in a bedroom.

Detectives with a search warrant hours later found the woman in the pond, and arrested Ehrke. He is in Colusa County Jail on suspicion of homicide. It’s not clear whether he has an attorney who can comment.

The names of Ehrke’s father, who was home during the investigation, has not been released. The names of the women are being withheld until relatives can be informed.

