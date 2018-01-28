Clash outside Oakland bakery over controversial mural

OAKLAND (KRON)–Protestors lined up outside an Oakland bakery on Sunday to demand the owner take down a mural.
The portrait is of a Palestinian woman convicted in a deadly terrorist act at an Israeli market more than three decades ago.
KRON4’s Ella Sogomoniana was at Reem’s Bakery where the two sides met.
- SACRAMENTO MAN GETS LIFE IN PRISON FOR BUY FILIPINO CHILDREN
- DOG FOUND TIED UP IN VALLEJO CEMETERY
- SAN JOSE MAN WINS $2 MILLION ON LOTTERY SCRATCHER TICKET
- TOY R US TO CLOSE 9 BAY AREA STORES
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE