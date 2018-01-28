Hayward water main break floods homes

By Published: Updated:


HAYWARD (KRON)–Caltrans crews are working to repair a water main leak in Hayward Sunday afternoon.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake is at the scene near Highland Avenue and Mission Street where some homes and yards are flooded.

The leak started around 10 a.m. and as of now, 16 homes are without water. Crews hope to repair the 12-inch main by 9 p.m.

Spencer spoke to one resident who said the water rose to the top of his porch and flooded a back room in the house with about an inch of water.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s