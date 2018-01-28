Hayward water main break floods homes



HAYWARD (KRON)–Caltrans crews are working to repair a water main leak in Hayward Sunday afternoon.

KRON4’s Spencer Blake is at the scene near Highland Avenue and Mission Street where some homes and yards are flooded.

The leak started around 10 a.m. and as of now, 16 homes are without water. Crews hope to repair the 12-inch main by 9 p.m.

Spencer spoke to one resident who said the water rose to the top of his porch and flooded a back room in the house with about an inch of water.

No sign of damage to gas, electric lines after water main break in Hayward. 16 homes without water right now during fix.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/szu81xzJhs — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) January 28, 2018

Hayward water main break started around 10 am. Repair of 12-inch main should be done by 8 or 9 tonight, with water coming back on then.

Road could be torn up for several days, though.@kron4news — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) January 28, 2018

Person who lives on Highland sent me this. Water got up to the top step of their porch, flooded a back room of the house with about an inch of water.@kron4news #Hayward pic.twitter.com/L0YtIRN1F9 — Spencer Blake (@spencerjblake) January 28, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES