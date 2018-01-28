VIDEO: Overnight fire in Santa Clara town home turns deadly

SANTA CLARA (KRON) — One person is dead after a three-alarm at a Santa Clara town home early Sunday morning, according to Santa Clara Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m. crews responded to the fire in the 1000 block of Clyde Ave., fire officials said.

When they arrived the building was emgulfed in large flames.

Crews began their attack and rushed inside searching for victims.

One person pulled from the building was in cardiac arrest, officials said.

Medics attempted CPR and rushed the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His identity has not been released.

No other deaths or injuries were reported.

No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but officials know it started in the attic. The flames spread laterally, destroying at least two of the four units in the town home.

It is unclear how many people were displaced.

