Police: Officer hit by car while breaking up sideshow in Richmond

RICHMOND (KRON) — A Richmond police officer is in the hospital after he was hit by a car while responding to a sideshow early Sunday morning.
Around 1:20 a.m. police received several calls about sideshow activity on Marina Bay Pkwy. and Regatta Blvd.
One car that police were trying to stop sped up toward an officer and ran into him.
The impact pushed the officer onto the hood and windshield of the car before he fell off onto the ground.
The suspect drove away southbound on Marina Bay and remains at large. Police do not have a description of the suspect at this time. The car is described as a dark, possibly black sedan.
The officer sustained cuts to his head, rashes all over his body, and some fractures.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.
Police say multiple cars were impounded at the event.
No further information was immediately made available.
