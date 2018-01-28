San Jose police investigating homicide

SAN JOSE (KRON)–San Jose police are investigating a homicide that left a man dead Saturday night.
According to the San Jose Police Department, around 11:37 p.m. officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of San Simeon Way.
Responding officers found a man suffering injuries from a physical altercation. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
Police are investigating a possible motive and circumstances surrounding the incident. No suspects have been identified or apprehended.
