Trump wants Jay-Z to know black jobless rate at record low

WASHINGTON (AP) President Donald Trump is urging his followers to inform rapper Jay-Z that “because of my policies,” unemployment among black Americans is at the “LOWEST RATE EVER RECORDED!”

Jay-Z performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival in Austin, Texas. The rapper was nominated for eight Grammy nominations on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Jay-Z said on the debut episode of “The Van Jones Show” on Saturday that lower unemployment among blacks doesn’t make up for the president’s attitude. Jay-Z says, “It’s not about money at the end of the day,” and it “doesn’t equate to happiness.”

The black unemployment rate of 6.8 percent is the lowest on record and has reached levels not seen since the end of President Bill Clinton’s administration.

