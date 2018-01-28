VIDEO: CHP helicopter hit by green laser while monitoring sideshow in Oakland



OAKLAND (KRON)– A California Highway Patrol helicopter was monitoring a sideshow in Oakland early Sunday morning when it was struck by a green laser multiple times.

According to CHP, the incident happened around 2:18 a.m. after reports of multiple sideshows.

The H-32 arrived overhead and located the first sideshow at 42nd Ave and I-880, police said.

The sideshow involved around 50 vehicles. Soon after, the sideshow dispersed and moved to the area of 54th Avenue and International Boulevard. The 54th Ave sideshow involved approximately 200 vehicles.

Officers say fireworks were being shot in the air and reports of gunfire within the sideshow. The chopper monitored the activity from a distance when it was struck by a green laser multiple times. The H-32 crews located the suspect who was shining the laser and followed him from a distance until he left the sideshow.

The H-32 crew directed officers on the ground to the suspect’s location where they arrested a 23-year-old man from Pittsburg.

