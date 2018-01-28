VIDEO: Police K-9 returns to work after suspect bites her in the head

Video courtesy of CNN

NEW HAMPSHIRE (KRON/CNN) — A police K-9 is back on the job after being aggressively bitten by a suspect during a shooting investigation in New Hampshire.

The video above trooper Daniel Livingstone and K-9 Veda jumping into action as police surround the crime scene.

The two were part of a large law enforcement presence called to the address following a shooting.

Officers were notified of a number of people who were inside the home and refused to come out.

One man, Justin Santagati, was hiding in a trailer in the backyard.

Police say he was hiding under clothing and other items in the trailer.

After several attempts to get Santagati to surrender, the decision was made to send in Veda.

That’s when the situation took a bizarre and frightening turn.

“He put up a little bit of a fight with the dog, got her in a headlock, and also actually bit her in the top of the head during that struggle,” Sgt. Mark Hall of New Hampshire State Police said.

The struggle continued.

“He was kicking and, you know, putting up a pretty good fight, and the trooper also got assaulted,” Hall said.

Santagati was tasered eventually taken into custody.

Veda and trooper Livingstone were checked out for injuries.

It was determined the pair were okay, and they were back on duty shortly after.

State police say that every situation is different, and dangerous in its own way.

“We try to limit the risk to the dogs, just like we do to the troopers out there,” Hall said.

Santagati is facing several charges including assault on a police K-9.

