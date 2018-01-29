1 arrested after police chase across two Bay Area bridges

HAYWARD (KRON) — New photos released Monday shows a police chase that went across two Bay Area bridges.

It started around 8 a.m. near the Bay Bridge Toll Plaza. An officer spotted a black Chevy pickup driving in the carpool lane.

When the officer tried to the pull the driver over, the driver took off into San Francisco, down 101, across the San Mateo Bridge.

The chase ended in Hayward when an officer executed the “pit maneuver” and the suspect was taken into custody.

Here is the full statement from the CHP:

On Monday January 29, 2018 at approximately 8:42 AM, a motorcycle officer assigned to the CHP – San Francisco Area office, observed a black Chevrolet pick-up driving solo in the HOV lane near the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge (SFOBB) toll plaza. The CHP officer activated his forward emergency red lights and siren. The Chevy accelerated to the left shoulder, passed traffic at a high rate of speed, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle. The motorcycle officer pursued the Chevy westbound until Treasure Island where another CHP officer entered the pursuit. One of the officers broadcast to dispatch that the driver appeared to have a knife in his hand, was making furtive hand movements, and looked as if he was talking with himself. The Chevy continued onto northbound US-101, where it exited at the Duboce Avenue off-ramp, at which time a CHP Sergeant was able to join the pursuit. The Chevy traversed several city streets while committing numerous vehicle code violations. The Chevy entered southbound US-101 at Van Ness Avenue and continued South into CHP – Redwood City Area in moderate traffic and at speeds varying from 20 to 70 miles per hour. The Chevy transitioned onto eastbound SR-92 and CHP – Redwood City Area was requested to take over the pursuit and became the primary unit at Mariners’ Island. The Chevy continued on eastbound SR-92 across the San Mateo Bridge, reaching speeds of 90 mph in light traffic. The Chevy used SR-92 to travel into the city of Hayward and went into a residential neighborhood. The Chevy stopped for a red light and the CHP Sergeant utilized the Pursuit Intervention Technique (PIT) maneuver to terminate the pursuit. The driver, Anthony Nelsen Sorell (28) of South San Francisco was taken into custody by Redwood City Area officers without further incident. The suspect was transported back to the CHP – Redwood City Area office for further investigation.

