2 arrested after officer hit by car at Richmond sideshow

RICHMOND (KRON) — Two 18-year-olds are in custody after an officer was hit by a car at a sideshow early Sunday morning in Richmond.

18-year-old Juan Vargas was arrested for attempted murder of a Richmond Police Officer.

18-year-old Genesis Diaz-Castaneda was arrested for conspiracy in connection to the incident.

Around 1:20 a.m. police received several calls about sideshow activity on Marina Bay Pkwy. and Regatta Blvd.

One car that police were trying to stop sped up toward an officer and ran into him.

The impact pushed the officer onto the hood and windshield of the car before he fell off onto the ground.

The officer sustained cuts to his head, rashes all over his body, and some fractures.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery.

Vargas and Diaz-Castaneda initially fled the scene, according to Richmond PD.

Police tweeted Monday morning that they were arrested:

Juan Vargas arrested for attempt murder of RPD Ofcr during weekend sideshow & Genesis Diaz-Castaneda, both 18, arrested for conspiracy pic.twitter.com/BYc1W0M00O — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) January 29, 2018

