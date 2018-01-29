All lanes of Highway 1 closed after accident at Point Reyes

By Published:

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 1 are closed on Monday night after an accident at Point Reyes in Marin County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at around 8:25 p.m. All lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of the road opening.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

