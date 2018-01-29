All lanes of Highway 1 closed after accident at Point Reyes

MARIN COUNTY (KRON) — All lanes of Highway 1 are closed on Monday night after an accident at Point Reyes in Marin County, the California Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened at around 8:25 p.m. All lanes are closed in both directions.

Drivers are being asked to use alternate routes.

There is no estimated time of the road opening.

