Facebook says it will prioritize local news posts

FILE - In this May 16, 2012, file photo, the Facebook logo is displayed on an iPad in Philadelphia. Facebook is announcing its second major tweak to its algorithm this month, saying it will prioritize news based on users’ votes. The company said in a blog post and Facebook post from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Friday, Jan. 19, 2018, that it will survey users about how familiar they are with a news source and if they trust it. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — Facebook says it will prioritize posts from local news sources in the news feeds of people who live in the communities served by those outlets.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told The Selma Times-Journal newspaper Monday that the decision stems from a cross-country tour he took with his wife in which he spoke with people in communities of different sizes. They visited the small community newspaper in Alabama on last year’s trip.

Zuckerberg told the newspaper people consistently told him they wanted more local news on Facebook. Zuckerberg said the prioritization of local news sources is part of an effort to help people engage with their communities.

The Menlo Park, California, company said in a statement that it identifies local publishers as those clicked on by readers in tight geographic areas.

