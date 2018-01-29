FBI deputy director leaving post ahead of planned retirement

Andrew McCabe
FILE - In this Wednesday, June 7, 2017 file photo, acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe appears before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing about the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act, on Capitol Hill in Washington. On Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, President Donald Trump reacted to reports about the coming retirement of FBI Deputy Director McCabe, who has been buffeted by attacks from the president and his Republican allies over alleged anti-Trump bias in the agency, by retweeting falsehoods about McCabe's wife. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) – FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is leaving his position ahead of a previously planned retirement this spring.

McCabe has been a frequent target of criticism from President Donald Trump.

Two people familiar with the decision described it to The Associated Press on Monday. They spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the record.

The move is effective Monday. McCabe had already been planning to retire upon his eligibility in a matter of weeks.

It is not clear if his early departure is for personal reasons or a reflection of the criticism.

