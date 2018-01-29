SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida is making its mark on a travel list, but not in a good way.

According to the website Thrillist Travel, Florida is the worst state in the country.

The article, that put Florida dead last on a list of all 50 states, is now making the rounds on social media.

According to the ranking, Michigan is the best state in the country.

The site says, “We thought it was time to use the perfectly American cliche ‘go big or go home’ and rank the states based on everything. More specifically, their contributions to America, so think inventions, food/drink, somewhat productive famous people, unique physical beauty, etc.”

Ranked just above Florida are Delaware, Ohio, Arizona, and Utah.

States ranked after Michigan are Maine, Kentucky, Wisconsin, and Louisiana.

You can find the full ranking here.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES