INTERVIEW: SF Supervisor Katy Tang on new California bill that would accommodate breastfeeding in workplace

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new state bill was introduced on Monday by senator Scott Wiener, designed to support lactation in the workplace.
It would create new requirements to accommodate female employees.
Joining KRON4 on Monday is San Francisco Supervisor Katy Tang.
Supervisor Tang led the movement for a similar law that went into effect in the city on Jan. 1.
