LAPD responds to domestic violence call about man with AK-47

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities, including a SWAT team, responded to a domestic violence call about a man with an AK-47 in downtown Los Angeles, only to arrest the caller on suspicion of making a false police report.

The Los Angeles Daily News reports Los Angeles Police Officer Norma Eisenman says a woman was arrested Sunday after Eisenman says “there was never somebody that threatened her with a gun.”

Eisenman says a woman told authorities she had to retrieve her belongings from an apartment and claimed her boyfriend possibly had an Ak-47.

Los Angeles Police Sgt. Barry Montgomery says officers evacuated the building and requested a SWAT team.

Montgomery says there was no suspect inside but “they did in fact recover several weapons consistent with the assault-style weapons.”

The incident is under investigation.

