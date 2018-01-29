TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Whether it’s a good post-holiday clean or a fresh start to the new year, now seems to be a popular time for selling things to bring in some extra cash.

Or maybe you’re just trying to get rid of that awful Christmas present your stepmom re-gifted to you.

No matter why you find yourself selling your stuff, here are some tips on what types of items are worth your time to sell.

Power tools and lawn equipment

Folks at Value Pawn and Jewelry said these items usually bring in good sums on the secondary market, but they’re seasonal.

“When building starts back up and the weather gets warmer, there is a big demand for power tools and lawn equipment,” said Frank Morales.

Kitchen appliances and jewelry

These items can also bring in a nice cash flow and this time of year is often a good time to get rid of them.

“People are getting their refunds back soon,” Morales said. “So we see people coming in to spend money.”

Older electronics

Computers and mobile phones are good sellers online on sites like eBay, LetGo and OfferUp.

You can also pawn them off at Sam’s Computers in Tampa Flea Market.

“iPhones never lose value,” said Carlos Lopez of Sam’s. “An iPhone 7 in good condition can still get $350-400 sometimes.”

Kids’ clothing

Cleaning out your kids’ closet can put cash in your pocket. Kids clothing can be good sellers online and at flea markets. As families grow, they often look for inexpensive places to get clothes for little ones.

