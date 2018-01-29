SAN JOSE (KRON) — A man won $1 million off a scratcher lottery ticket he bought at a Rotten Robbie in San Jose.

Vincent Anchondo bought the winning ticket at the Rotten Robbie store located at 1304 Piedmont Road, according to California Lottery officials.

When he stopped at the gas station, Anchondo decided to test his luck and buy the $10 California Black Premium Scratchers®.

He won a free ticket on that one, so he stepped back into the store and bought a $10 Holiday Magic Scratchers.

Once he scratched that ticket, he told California Lottery officials that he couldn’t believe his eyes.

“I sat there for a long time staring at it because I wasn’t sure if what I was seeing was real,” he said. “I kind of froze.”

Once he realized the $1 million win was real, Anchondo did something the Lottery encourages all winners to do.

“The first thing I did was grab a pen and sign the back,” Anchondo said.

Anchondo says the money is going to help a lot and make things a little easier. He hopes to buy a house with some of the winnings.

The Rotten Robbie store will be receiving a $5,000 bonus check just for selling the winning ticket. The retailer bonus is not subtracted from the winner’s jackpot prize.

