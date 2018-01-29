Man with gun hijacks San Francisco Muni bus

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco police are looking for a man they say threatened a Muni bus driver with a gun.

It happened around at 9:30 p.m. near Sunnydale Avenue and Santos Street.

Authorities say the man boarded the bus, claiming to have a gun.

The man told the driver to take him to a specific location.

But after one block, the man got off the bus and took off.

The driver and two passengers onboard were not injured.

Here is the incident information from police:

* Time 2142 hrs. Case Number 180075852 Location Sunnydale Ave/Hahn St. District Ingleside Suspects(s) HM 20-30 Suspect Vehicle N/A Weapon Type Handgun (possible simulated). Arrest No Victim(s) AM 30 Injury No Condition N/A Loss N/A M.O. / Summary V was driving a Muni bus in the area of Sunnydale Ave and Hahn St when S boarded, approached driver, and stated he had a gun. S threatened V if he did not drive him to s specific location. V drove to Sunnydale Ave and Santos St when S got off and fled.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES