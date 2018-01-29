MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A grieving widow whose husband’s remains were left in bags in a Hayward warehouse is pleading for help.

The suspect in the case fled to Cambodia and is still on the run on Monday night.

It happened last year.

Missing Uber driver Piseth Chhay, a father of two, was killed.

It’s now been more than eight months since Rattana Kim’s husband Chhay went missing.

His remains were eventually found in bags in a Hayward warehouse.

Chhay is the victim of a murder.

“I want Bob Tang to answer me, ‘Why did you do this? Why did you murder my husband? Why you ripped my world apart? What have I done to you? What my kids have done to you? Why did you shatter my world?’” Kim said.

Police say the suspect, Bob Tang, a former friend of Chhay’s, fled to his homeland of Cambodia and is still on the loose right now.

“And it’s so hard for me to go upstairs,” Kim said. “It’s so hard for me to just tune in and look at the sofa where he used to sit.”

For the first time, we’re seeing a picture of Tang, taken last year, at a community meeting focused on finding Chhay.

Hours after it was taken, Tang fled the country.

Chhay’s sons, both 9 and 12, spoke at his memorial earlier this month.

They are still dealing with the loss of their dad.

Rattana works nights as a nurse and receives a call every evening from them to make sure she is OK.

Rattana says time has not healed the loss of her husband.

In fact, she’s begging that someone, with or without Cambodian ties, is able to help authorities catch Bob Tang.

