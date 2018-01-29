DALY CITY (KRON) — A Daly City ballet teacher has been arrested for child molestation, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say 54-year-old Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev was taken into custody on Friday at his San Mateo home.

He is facing 16 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

The events happened in Contra Costa County, authorities said.

At the time of the arrest, Kabaniaev was working at the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City, the DA said.

If you have any more information, you are asked to call authorities at 925-256-3541.

