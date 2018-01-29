People Behaving Badly: Non-emergency stops on freeways

MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN JOSE (KRON) — Just recently, three different crashes involving the California Highway Patrol have made the headlines.
It’s dangerous to be pulled over on the freeway shoulder and officers are focusing on it.
Stanley Roberts explains.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
