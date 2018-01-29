Police: Hayward sex offender, youth basketball coach accused of luring kids to gym

HAYWARD (KRON) — A youth basketball coach who is also a registered sex offender was arrested Friday in Hayward, according to Hayward Police Department.

28-year-old Melvin Fleming was arrested for “two misdemeanor crimes related to his status as a convicted sex offender,” police said.

Fleming, who lists his address in the city of Citrus Heights, is associated with an organization called Evolution Basketball.

He is accused of approaching young teenagers and offering to provide basketball lessons through his membership at a local gym.

A Mt. Eden High School student agreed to meet with Fleming for early morning basketball lessons.

The student and his parent met with Fleming together to talk about the lessons.

Fleming allegedly told the parent he was planning on attending Mt. Eden’s basketball game that evening.

The parent was suspicious that something wasn’t right, and searched name that Fleming originally gave of “Melvin Allen.”

“An internet search revealed that his true name was Melvin Fleming and he was a sex offender registrant,” police said.

The parent contacted Hayward PD to tell police that Fleming was planning on attending the high school basketball game.

Officers were waiting for him at the game and he was arrested on two charges:

Failing to notify a parent/guardian of sex registration when applying for a position of employment

Failing to notify and receive permission from a school principal regarding his sex registration status

Fleming is not employed by Mt. Eden or the school district.

“He has prior arrests for annoying and/or molesting children, parole violation, and sending or selling obscene material to a minor,” police said.

Police suspect that Fleming tried contacting several other minors attempting to provide basketball lessons.

The Hayward Police Department is asking anyone who may have had contact with Fleming, through his organization Evolution Basketball, to contact our Criminal Investigations Bureau via email at HaywardPDTips@hayward-ca.gov or by phone to Detective Kell at 510-293-7000.

