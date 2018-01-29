Raiders hire Brian Callahan to coach QBs

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) Oakland has hired the son of former Raiders coach Bill Callahan to serve as its quarterbacks coach under Jon Gruden.

Brian Callahan spent the previous two seasons as the quarterbacks coach with the Detroit Lions. He also was a coach with the Denver Broncos for six years from 2010-15.

The Raiders announced the move on Monday.

Bill Callahan was the head coach in Oakland for two seasons. He took over the Raiders after Gruden was traded to Tampa Bay.

Gruden was re-hired by the Raiders this month.

