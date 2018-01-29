MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Ranch 99 Market customers in San Jose say they are shocked after viral photos surfaced showing raw pork delivered in Costco shopping carts.

The health department is now investigating what the whistleblower described as a whole new level of gross.

It appeared to be business as usual at the 99 Ranch Market off Hostetter Road in San Jose.

But some customers told KRON4 they would not be buying any pork products just now after another customer blew the whistle on this.

Loretta Seto posted pictures on Facebook, which have gone viral.

They show raw pork being delivered to the market in a shopping cart.

In a statement, 99 Ranch Market apologized to its customers, pointing the finger at its vendor.

The Modesto Bee reports that the vendor, Jim’s Farm Meat Company, of Modesto, has fired the employees who were not following standard protocols.

The viral photos show the raw pork in Costco shopping carts.

Across the street, at Costco, KRON4 spoke with a very concerned Brenda Hamid, who shops at both stores.

“Absolutely, I was shocked when I saw that a shopping cart was being used to transport raw meat,” Hamid said.

The health department confirmed it will be conducting a thorough investigation into the complaints and will take appropriate action as needed to ensure public safety.

99 Ranch Market says that it is committed to food safety and customer satisfaction, but Gurmit Saini, for one, says he will be avoiding the meat counter altogether for a while just the same.

“I bought fish today, instead, no more meat for me,” Saini said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES