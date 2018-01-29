Reports of charter bus’ window shattered on Peninsula

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A charter bus’ window was shattered on the Peninsula on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it happened at around 4:35 p.m.

The bus has not been located.

No other information has been made available by the CHP.

CHARTER BUS INCIDENTS – This afternoon, at approximately 4:35pm we received a report of another incident involving a charter bus with a shattered window; however, we have not been able to locate the bus nor been able to contact the reporting party, so cannot confirm at this time — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 30, 2018

This comes after tech buses were targeted while they were driving on the Peninsula between San Francisco and San Jose.

