Reports of charter bus’ window shattered on Peninsula

SAN MATEO COUNTY (KRON) — A charter bus’ window was shattered on the Peninsula on Monday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP says it happened at around 4:35 p.m.

The bus has not been located.

No other information has been made available by the CHP.

This comes after tech buses were targeted while they were driving on the Peninsula between San Francisco and San Jose.

