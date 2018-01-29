Small plane crash reported in Concord

CONCORD (KRON) — A small plane crashed in a field over the weekend in Concord, the Federal Aviation Administration confirms.

Officials with the FAA Pacific Division say a single-engine Cessna 152 crashed under unknown circumstances in Buchanan Field.

The plane was discovered around 10: 18 a.m. Monday, but an exact date and time of the crash was not given.

It was originally reported that two people were on board, but officials are now saying only one person was on the plane.

That person’s condition is unknown at this time and they have not been identified.

It is unclear how or why the plane crashed.

This is a developing, breaking news story.

