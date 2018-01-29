‘DANGER SANCTUARY CITY AHEAD’ banner removed from Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A white nationalist group is claiming responsibility for hanging a banner mocking sanctuary cities over the Yerba Buena Tunnel on Treasure Island.

The sign read “DANGER SANCTUARY CITY AHEAD” in big red letters.

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is at Yerba Buena Island this morning.

She says sign was put up on the north east side of the tunnel, but was quickly removed.

The banner was clearly visible to anyone driving across the Bay Bridge on westbound I-80.

A group called Identity Evropa claimed responsibility for the sign on Twitter and said it was a “public service announcement.”

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT FROM IDENTITY EVROPA San Francisco is a dangerous sanctuary city where the law does not apply to illegal invaders. Enter at your own risk! pic.twitter.com/Ri8JnTmw1k — IDENTITY EVROPA (@IdentityEvropa) January 28, 2018

Identity Evropa is a white supremacist organization and designated as a hate group, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

According to Identity Evropa’s website, the group is made up of “a generation of awakened Europeans who have discovered that they are part of the great peoples, history, and civilization that flowed from the European continent.”

The organization attempts to recruit college-age, white students to discuss white interests.

It was founded in March 2016 by Nathan Damigo, a 31-year-old marine and student at Cal State Stanislaus.

Damigo gained notoriety in April when he punched a woman at a pro trump rally in Berkeley.

