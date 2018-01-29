VIDEO: Burst pipe causes major flooding on San Jose State campus

SAN JOSE (KRON) — Sorry, students. Classes will still be in session after a busted pipe flooded part of San Jose State University’s campus over the weekend.

The underground pipe burst between two residential halls, Campus Village 2 and Campus Village C.

KRON4’s Camila Bernal is on campus this morning, where she says crews have been working all morning to clean up and fix the pipe.

School officials say classes and other campus activities will not be impacted, and water service throughout the university is not affected.

All classes are still in session.

Crews are also cleaning Student Wellness Center and Student Union Building, but the buildings are still open for use.

