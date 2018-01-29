VIDEO: Motorcyclist killed in crash involving 6 cars in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY (KRON) — A motorcyclist was killed in a multi-car crash on Highway 101 in Redwood City Monday morning.

It happened around 1:45 a.m. on northbound 101 at the Whipple Rd. exit.

CHP says there were six cars involved in the accident.

The victim has not been identified, but is described as a white man in his 30’s from Hayward.

Officers are still on scene investigating.

At first all northbound lanes were closed.

The two right lanes have since reopened. The three left lanes remain closed.

CHP is running traffic breaks through the area.

Consider northbound 280 as an alternate route.

Fatal motorcycle crash US-101 N/B south of Whipple Ave. All lanes closed at this time. Expecting to open one lane in next 10 min. Take alternate routes to avoid traffic pic.twitter.com/JPf1D7fvcB — CHP Redwood City (@CHP_RedwoodCity) January 29, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES