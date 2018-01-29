VIDEO: House panel votes to release classified memo on FBI Russia probe alleging improper use of surveillance

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee
WASHINGTON (AP) – Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee have voted to release a classified memo they wrote that alleges that the FBI and the Justice Department improperly used government surveillance during the investigation into Russian election interference and contacts with President Donald Trump’s campaign.

That’s according to Rep. Adam Schiff of California, the ranking Democrat on the committee. Schiff says Democrats on the committee voted against releasing the memo.

The vote to release the memo comes after committee Republicans, led by chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, a California Republican, pushed for its disclosure. The memo addresses a dossier of allegations against Trump compiled by a former British spy, and questions over whether it was used to obtain surveillance warrants.

