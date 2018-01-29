MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

VALLEJO (KRON) — The Vallejo Police Department is investigating a series of deadly car accidents that happened in January.

And what’s alarming is that the number has already surpassed the total from last year.

KRON4’s Ali Reid sat down with the lieutenant in charge of the traffic division.

Vallejo police say, on average, there are normally six-to-eight fatal accidents each year.

Last year was really low, with a total of three.

But right now, we’re still in the first month of the year, and so the number is a cause for concern.

The month of January has the Vallejo police department on edge

So far, the number of fatal accidents has surpassed last year’s total. This morning, just after 6:30 a.m., a Mercedes struck a pedestrian and his dog.

The 63-year-old was crossing Springs Road, east of Oakwood.

Both of them were killed.

“At this point, it looks like the pedestrian is at fault for crossing outside of the crosswalk,” Lt. Michael Nichelini said.

On Friday evening, a 27-year-old woman was hit and killed on Sonoma Boulevard north of Lewis Brown Road.

That driver didn’t stop.

“We’re not sure if she was on the bicycle or walking with the bicycle,” Lt. Nichelini said. “We have some forensic evidence, some car parts, and other evidence.”

With the debris that was left at the scene, investigators are trying to piece together the type of vehicle that hit the victim.

“Right now, we believe it’s an SUV or minivan,” Lt. Nichelini said.

There was also another deadly accident on Sonoma Boulevard on Jan. 4.

A week later on the 10th, police say a man riding a stolen motorcycle blew through a red light, broadsided an SUV, and was killed.

Police are still reviewing surveillance footage from both Monday morning’s accident as well as the hit-and-run from Friday.

Right now, police say they are extremely short-staffed and need the public’s help to find the driver involved in the hit-and-run.

“The traffic division right now has two motor officers,” Lt. Nichelini said. “We used to have 14.”

Authorities believe the vehicle that hit the woman last week should have extensive damage.

They’re urging that if you see a vehicle that looks like it may have been in a pedestrian accident, to give them a call.

