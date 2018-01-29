CAIRO (WFLA) – The world’s tallest man and the world’s smallest woman met at one of the seven wonders of the world to help revive Egypt’s struggling tourism industry.

Sultan Kosen, 35, from Turkey, stands at 8’03”. This weekend he met Jyoti Amge, a woman from India who is just over two feet tall. Amge is an actress who stars in the television series “American Horror Story.” Both Amge and Kosen are Guinness record holders.

Kosen has a condition called pituitary gigantism where the brain produces too much growth hormone before the end of adolescence.

Amge has a growth abnormality called achondroplasia, a form of short-limbed dwarfism. According to the National Institutes of Health, the word achondroplasia literally means “without cartilage formation.”

The pair was pictured visiting a number of ancient Egyptian monuments on Friday, including the pyramids in Giza as part of a campaign to attract tourists to the country.

The number of tourists visiting Egypt has plummeted since a mass uprising in 2011 that toppled autocrat Hosni Mubarak.

