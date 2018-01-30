Attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez writing a book

This combination photo shows defense attorney Jose Baez on the first day of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez’s double-murder trial at Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on March 1, 2017, left, and defendant Aaron Hernandez in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston on Oct. 5, 2016. Baez is writing a book about the former NFL star called, “Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez,” and promises “shocking revelations.” The book will be released on August 21. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, left, and John Blanding/The Boston Globe Pool Photo)

NEW YORK (AP) — The defense attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises “shocking revelations.”

Jose Baez’s “Unnecessary Roughness: The Life and Death of Aaron Hernandez” is coming out Aug. 21, Hachette Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The book was written with the cooperation of Hernandez’s fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins, and will include a foreword by her. According to Hachette, “Unnecessary Roughness” will be the “definitive, insider” story on Hernandez.

Hernandez, a former standout tight end for the New England Patriots, was found hanging in his cell last April 19, hours before his ex-teammates were due to visit the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl victory. The 27-year-old athlete had been serving life without parole for a 2013 murder.

