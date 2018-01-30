Former Glee star Mark Salling reportedly dies of apparent suicide

By Published: Updated:

(KRON) — TMZ is reporting that former Glee star Mark Salling has died of an apparent suicide at the age of 35.

Authorities tell TMZ that his body was found at the Los Angeles River in Sunla nd, the area where he lived.

Salling was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography involving a minor.

The actor reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October last year in which he admitted he possessed images of prepubescent children. The agreement states a search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on Salling’s computer and a thumb drive.

Salling was facing a sentence of four to seven years in prison.

The actor played bad-boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on the Fox musical dramedy “Glee.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s