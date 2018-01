MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — KRON4 is home to Inside Edition in the Bay Area.

And on Tuesday night, Inside Edition Host Deborah Norville joined KRON4. She is celebrating 40 years in television.

In fact, Inside Edition just had its 30th anniversary.

Deborah talks with KRON4’s Vicki Liviakis.

Watch the above video to see Vicki’s full report.

