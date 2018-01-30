KRON4 Morning Buzz: Patriots, Eagles arrive in Super Bowl city

Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –Trending today on KRON4 Morning Buzz, the conference champions touch down in the Super Bowl city.

The Eagles and Patriots are probably “chillaxing” this morning. Key word, chilly!

It’s two degrees in Minneapolis right now.

The Patriots arrived in style before media night on their private plane.

The Eagles landed in an American Airlines plane, to which New Englanders say “how quaint those Philadelphians chartered a jet.”

Bill Belichick cleans up nice. He should take that ratty sweatshirt off more often! He’s even wearing a fedora to top it off!  

Actually, there’s a reason for that hat. It belonged to his late father, who was by his side to share the Gatorade bath the last time his son defeated the Eagles at the Superbowl in 2005.

For more Super Bowl shenanigans and entertainment headlines, watch the full segment above!

