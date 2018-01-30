Mugshot released of Peninsula ballet teacher accused of child molestation in Contra Costa County

Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — The mugshot has been released on Tuesday of a Daly City ballet teacher arrested for child molestation, according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say 54-year-old Viktor Nikolaevich Kabaniaev was taken into custody on Friday at his San Mateo home.

He is facing 16 counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years old.

The events happened in Contra Costa County, authorities said.

At the time of the arrest, Kabaniaev was working at the Westlake School for the Performing Arts in Daly City, the DA said.

