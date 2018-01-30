SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco elementary school employee has been arrested for child abuse, police said.

The alleged abuse happened in early January, and it involved a child at a Mission District elementary school, police said.

Police arrested 47-year-old Andres Tobar, of San Francisco, in the crime when he turned himself in on Tuesday morning.

Tobar has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail for felony child endangerment and abuse.

If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415)-558-5500.

