SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco elementary school employee has been arrested for child abuse, police said.
The alleged abuse happened in early January, and it involved a child at a Mission District elementary school, police said.
Police arrested 47-year-old Andres Tobar, of San Francisco, in the crime when he turned himself in on Tuesday morning.
Tobar has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail for felony child endangerment and abuse.
If you have any information, you are asked to call police at (415)-558-5500.
- OLDEST OF SHACKLED SIBLINGS WENT TO COLLEGE, DIDN’T SEEK HELP
- VIDEO: OFFICER HIT BY CAR AT RICHMOND SIDESHOW
- VIDEO: TEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD DURING INTERNET CHALLENGE
- MAN BUYS WINNING $1 MILLION LOTTERY TICKET IN SAN JOSE
- COURT: IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DON’T HAVE RIGHT TO FREE LAWYER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE