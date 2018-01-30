Police: Woman drugged, shackled, forced to clean Texas home

OVILLA, Texas (AP) — Police south of Dallas say a woman was chained for nearly two weeks to a bed by a couple who only periodically released her to pick up dog feces and perform other chores around their home.
Fifty-one-year-old Jean-Claude Demars and his wife, 48-year-old Charlotte Kelly Demars, were being held Tuesday at the Ellis County jail on kidnapping charges.
A search warrant released by Ovilla police says Jean-Claude Demars knew the 51-year-old woman and drugged her on Jan. 14 then took her to the couple’s home.
A bucket was placed in her room that served as a toilet.
The woman was given a digital tablet for entertainment that she used to contact a friend who notified police.
Authorities say she was taken to a hospital for evaluation.
Online jail records don’t indicate attorneys for the pair.
