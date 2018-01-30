Report: Thousands of drivers cross structurally-deficient Bay Area bridges

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new report identifies several structurally deficient bridges in the Bay Area, and thousands of motorists cross those bridges on a daily basis.

On Tuesday, KRON4 examines the report and what it all means for you.

The report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association examined a bridge where Interstate 680 goes over Monument Boulevard in Costa County, calling it structurally deficient.

That means one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.

It was back in 2007 when a bridge in Minneapolis suddenly collapsed.

Motorists plunged into the river. Thirteen people died.

Following that accident, more reports came out about bridge safety.

Here’s a look at some of the other bridges found structurally deficient you may be familiar with:

In Santa Rosa, Highway 101 over College Avenue

San Rafael , Highway 101 over I rwin Creek

rwin Hayward, interstate 580 over San Lorenzo Creek

Pleasant Hill, 680 over Monument

Redwood City, Highway 101 over Cordilleras Creek

And Santa C lara, Interstate 280 over L awrence Expressway.

According to the report, of the 25,657 bridges in the state, 1,603 or 6.2 percent are classified as structurally deficient.

Bob Haus, a Caltrans spokesperson, says the report is a helpful tool, one they can use to go and look at the findings more carefully.

