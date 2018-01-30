Report: Thousands of drivers cross structurally-deficient Bay Area bridges

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A new report identifies several structurally deficient bridges in the Bay Area, and thousands of motorists cross those bridges on a daily basis.
On Tuesday, KRON4 examines the report and what it all means for you.
The report by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association examined a bridge where Interstate 680 goes over Monument Boulevard in Costa County, calling it structurally deficient.
That means one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.
It was back in 2007 when a bridge in Minneapolis suddenly collapsed.
Motorists plunged into the river. Thirteen people died.
Following that accident, more reports came out about bridge safety.
Here’s a look at some of the other bridges found structurally deficient you may be familiar with:
- In Santa Rosa, Highway 101 over College Avenue
- San Rafael, Highway 101 over Irwin Creek
- Hayward, interstate 580 over San Lorenzo Creek
- Pleasant Hill, 680 over Monument
- Redwood City, Highway 101 over Cordilleras Creek
- And Santa Clara, Interstate 280 over Lawrence Expressway.
According to the report, of the 25,657 bridges in the state, 1,603 or 6.2 percent are classified as structurally deficient.
Bob Haus, a Caltrans spokesperson, says the report is a helpful tool, one they can use to go and look at the findings more carefully.
- OLDEST OF SHACKLED SIBLINGS WENT TO COLLEGE, DIDN’T SEEK HELP
- VIDEO: OFFICER HIT BY CAR AT RICHMOND SIDESHOW
- VIDEO: TEEN SHOT IN THE HEAD DURING INTERNET CHALLENGE
- MAN BUYS WINNING $1 MILLION LOTTERY TICKET IN SAN JOSE
- COURT: IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DON’T HAVE RIGHT TO FREE LAWYER
- GET KRON4 NEWS ON YOUR AMAZON ALEXA DEVICE