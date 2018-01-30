MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

RICHMOND (KRON) — A shelter-in-place has been issued in Richmond due to heavy smoke from a fire.

This is happing near Highway 580 and South Fourth Street.

Fire burning in A scrap yard in Richmond. Huge plume of smoke. Nearby residents asked to shelter in place. Crews actively fighting fire. @kron4news pic.twitter.com/HSEVTOgMnz — Chuck Clifford (@chuckclifford) January 31, 2018

The shelter-in-place is in effect for the Sante Fe, North Richmond, Atchison Village, Iron Triangle, and Nystrom Village neighborhoods.

Here is the full information from emergency services:

This is a message from Richmond Fire Department. There is currently a Shelter in Place in Richmond due to heavy smoke from a fire near South 4th Street. The Shelter in Place has been extended to the Santa Fe, Atchison Woods, Iron Triangle and North Richmond neighborhoods due to a change in wind direction. The danger will be much less indoors. Go inside, and close all windows and doors. Turn off all heaters, air conditioners, and fans. Unless you are using your fireplace, close your fireplace dampers and vents. Cover any cracks around doors or windows with tape or damp towels. Stay off the phone unless you need to report a life-threatening emergency at your location. Remain sheltered indoors until you receive further official instructions.

