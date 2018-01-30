‘Suicidal’ armed woman shot by San Jose police identified

SAN JOSE (KRON) — An armed woman shot by San Jose police on Monday has been identified.

Police have identified the woman as 55-year-old Teresa Haddox. She is expected to survive after she was shot during a confrontation with police, but not before she threatened them with a shotgun and threatened to take her own life.

“She was definitely suicidal, there is no doubt about that,” San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia said.

Chief Garcia says the drama began when someone on Feller Avenue in the Alum Rock district called 911 to report that a neighbor, identified as Haddox, was armed with a shotgun and threatening suicide.

“Then, there was a call to 911 from the woman herself who threatened that if police come to her residence she would shoot them,” Chief Garcia said. “She hung up and then a short time later, she called 911 again and said that if the officers came to her home, she would commit suicide.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES