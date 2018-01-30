MOBILE USERS, CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL VIDEO

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hundreds of pimps and johns were arrested throughout California over the last few days for their part in human trafficking, while the prostitutes themselves were offered services to change their lives.

It’s all part of the fourth-annual Operation Reclaim and Rebuild.

One Bay Area law enforcement agency took action in the operation.

The three-day human trafficking sweep ran from Thursday to Saturday across the State of California.

“This was Operation Reclaim and Rebuild, a human trafficking operation which was aimed at identifying and rescuing the victims of human trafficking, identifying and arresting their traffickers and pimps,” San Rafael Police Sgt. Scott Eberle said.

The San Rafael Police Department was one of the 80 law enforcement agencies that took part in the operation.

“We post an ad, we pick a hotel or apartment or street corner, we engage in conversation with the john about a sex act in exchange for money,” Sgt. Eberle said. “Then, when the suspect shows up, he is taken into custody.”

The sting in Marin County resulted in two men being arrested for soliciting an adult for prostitution and the arrest of two men who authorities say were planning to have sex with a child prostitutes.

Another man was arrested for pimping, and during a reverse sting, two women, one 19 and another 21, were offered services to get out of the life.

Authorities say this is not a victimless crime.

“Girls are brought in at a very early age and brainwashed and forced to believe that these traffickers and pimps actually care for them and love them and brainwash them into making money for them by selling their body, and no girl on the face of this planet wants to raise their hand and say, ‘I want to be a prostitute,'” Sgt. Eberle said. “Fourteen is usually when they are brought into this lifestyle, and it’s often hard for them to get out.”

Similar stings are expected throughout the year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES