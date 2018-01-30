VIDEO: Protesters to target tech buses in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Protesters are planning to target tech buses this week in San Francisco.

The protest comes amid a CHP investigation into several attacks on tech buses this month.

The most recent attack was Monday night on the Peninsula. 

KRON4’s Lydia Pantazes is in San Francisco at one of the shuttle stops, where the tech bus picks up employees every morning for work in the Silicon Valley.

This is also where protesters will be on Friday morning from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

The organizer of the event says the goal is to stop abuse of private roads by corporations and stop the increase of gentrification.

The organizer is asking people to come out and picket peacefully at this bus stop.

Earlier this month, vandals broke windows of six buses chartered by Apple and Google.

The buses were carrying employees traveling northbound on I-280 between San Francisco, Cupertino and Mountain View.

No one was injured in the incident.

