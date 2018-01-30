Walgreens to pay $2M to settle suit over expired baby food

By Published:
FILE - This June 4, 2014, file photo shows a Walgreens retail store in Boston. Walgreens confirmed Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, that it will buy rival Rite Aid, creating a drugstore giant with nearly 18,000 stores around the world. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say Walgreens has agreed to pay more than $2 million to three Northern California counties to settle a lawsuit alleging the Illinois-based company was selling expired baby food, infant formula and over-the counter drugs.

The San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday Walgreens will pay $2,250,000 in costs and penalties to Santa Clara, Contra Costa, San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties as part of the settlement. The company, which did not admit liability, also agreed to have employees remove expired items from the shelves and post signs asking customers to check expirations dates.

Investigators also found the chain with more than 600 stores in California charged customers more than the posted price for items.

The company says in a statement it will continue working with California authorities.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: 

>>MORE STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s