1 struck, killed by SMART train in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (KRON)– One person was struck in killed by a SMART Train Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department.

KRON4’s Robin Winston says traffic is jammed from Hearn Avenue in both directions.

SMART trains are delayed by 40 minutes.

Fatal Accident in #SantaRosa involving #SMART Train

Hearn Ave is closed in both directions https://t.co/PVH1QAmEPU — Robin Winston (@RobinWinstonTV) January 31, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES