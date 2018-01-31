RICHMOND (KRON) — The two suspects accused of seriously hurting a Richmond police officer during a sideshow are now facing felony charges.

Juan Vargas is facing attempted murder of a police officer and assault with a deadly weapon, while Genesis Castaneda was charged with conspiracy–among other charges.

It stems from an illegal sideshow last Sunday.

When Richmond police arrived, people began to flee.

That’s when police say Vargas accelerated and hit an officer who got out of his car.

Here is the full statement from the district attorney:

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office has filed multiple felony charges against Juan Noel Vargas and Genesis Castaneda that stem from a street sideshow in Richmond. Charges against Vargas include Attempted Murder of a Police Officer and Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Castaneda was charged with Accessory After the Fact, Conspiracy and Falsifying a Police Report. In the early morning hours of Sunday January 28, 2018, Richmond Police Officers responded to the intersection of Marina Way and Regatta Blvd following calls from residents concerned about a large crowd and multiple cars spinning donuts at the intersection. As law enforcement arrived on the scene, participants in the sideshow began to disperse. An Officer exited his patrol car and approached on foot. Vargas rapidly accelerated, the Officer was hit and the force of the impact projected the Officer into the air and against the windshield of Vargas’ car. The Offficer was transported to a local hospital where he was treated for significant injuries including a dislocated shoulder and a head wound which required staples. The suspect vehicle was abandoned and found a few blocks away. Visual inspection revealed damage to the windshield and body panels to the vehicle. The defendants are currently in custody awaiting arraignment on the filed charges. For more information please contact Deputy District Attorney Simon O’Connell at soconnell@contracostada.org.

